Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.1%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.61). Approximately 534,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,680,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHED shares. Berenberg Bank cut Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.43. The company has a market capitalization of £665.48 million and a P/E ratio of 287.76.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

