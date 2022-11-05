USDD (USDD) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $722.11 million and $56.03 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

