USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $102.13 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.13 million and approximately $228,682.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00583439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00230001 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91277181 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $250,016.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

