Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,024,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vale worth $83,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

