Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 5,016 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 663,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,438. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

