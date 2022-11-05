Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 2.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KAPR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,854. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

