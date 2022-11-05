Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New $946,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,997.3% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 622,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 606,996 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $3,426,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 22.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

EAPR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 31,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.