Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

