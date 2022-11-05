Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 4.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 3.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 80,433 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PNOV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

