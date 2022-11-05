Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 767 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February comprises about 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 23.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,416. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

