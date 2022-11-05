VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 663,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 775,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,072,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 645,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,209 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,438. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.