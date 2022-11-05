Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.59

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.59 and last traded at $80.16, with a volume of 30512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,240,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

