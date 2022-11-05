Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.