Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 383,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 388,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 19,150.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 99.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.