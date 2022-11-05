Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,286. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.