Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Up 3.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.64. 738,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 570,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.706 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
