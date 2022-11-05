Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Up 3.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.64. 738,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 570,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.706 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $9,866,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

