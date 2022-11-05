Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.