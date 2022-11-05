Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.