Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10,791.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,682. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

