Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $254,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

