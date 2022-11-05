Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $925.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

