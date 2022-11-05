Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

