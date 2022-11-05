Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Ventas Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 3,775,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 885.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

