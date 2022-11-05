Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.53 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.09 or 0.31415740 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012270 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0216978 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,415,326.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

