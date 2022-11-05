VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 9.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 7,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 294,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $647.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

