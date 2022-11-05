Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

