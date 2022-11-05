Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

