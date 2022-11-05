Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $154.27 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $154.27 million and approximately $78,024.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $71.76 or 0.00336417 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

