Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $166.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.67.

VWDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

VWDRY stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

