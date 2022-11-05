Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Craig Andrew Miller Sells 283 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 283 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $11,704.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,528 shares in the company, valued at $311,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 200 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $7,842.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

