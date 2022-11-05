Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.68 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.