Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.