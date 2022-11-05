Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.68 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 23.2 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

