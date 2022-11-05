Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

