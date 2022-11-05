Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Critical Comparison

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $7.48 million 0.65 $2.18 million $0.02 1.34 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.05 $170.55 million $1.18 13.56

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 21.89% 118.46% 40.24% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Video River Networks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

