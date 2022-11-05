Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Vimeo Stock Down 0.8 %
VMEO opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $25.05.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Featured Articles
