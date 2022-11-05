Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Vimeo Stock Down 0.8 %

VMEO opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

About Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $238,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 22.3% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.