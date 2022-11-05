Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.79

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.20. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 7,089 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

