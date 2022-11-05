Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Shares Down 0.4%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 117,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 125,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Further Reading
