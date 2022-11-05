Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

