Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,147.43 ($13.27).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.04) to GBX 840 ($9.71) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.35) to GBX 710 ($8.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($8.93) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

In other news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($57,374.12). In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($57,374.12). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,519,537.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 399,584 shares of company stock valued at $222,921,760.

Vistry Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

LON:VTY opened at GBX 625 ($7.23) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($5.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,228 ($14.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 619.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

