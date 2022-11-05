Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.
Vital Farms Trading Up 0.4 %
VITL stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $20.17.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
