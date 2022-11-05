Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

VITL stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

