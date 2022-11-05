Vow (VOW) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Vow has a total market cap of $152.19 million and approximately $718,078.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vow has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004525 BTC on exchanges.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

