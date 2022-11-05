VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.98 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $151,115.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.62 or 0.99999715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00253086 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.28509787 USD and is down -11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $139.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

