Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $5.05 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00023734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $120.79 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.44 or 0.99987039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.92335818 USD and is up 8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $30,155,424.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

