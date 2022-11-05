W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.25-$5.31 EPS.
W. P. Carey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.