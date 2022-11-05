W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.25-$5.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

