W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.25-5.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.1 %

WPC stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

