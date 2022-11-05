Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.15 and last traded at $80.39. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $378.44 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

