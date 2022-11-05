Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.97. 4,889,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.24. The company has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

