Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$152.33.

WCN opened at C$183.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$172.85. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$195.33.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5005112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

