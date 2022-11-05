Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Waters Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WAT traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $305.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average is $314.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.